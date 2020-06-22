NZ extends cruise ship ban, tightens rules to contain virus at border

Get our introductory offer at only
[WELLINGTON] New Zealand on Monday extended a ban on cruise ships arriving in the country and tightened measures for visitors to exit quarantine, after reporting more coronavirus cases linked to overseas travel.
The country, which has recorded just 22 deaths from Covid-19, was among the...
