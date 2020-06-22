You are here

Home > Transport

NZ extends cruise ship ban, tightens rules to contain virus at border

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 3:32 PM

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand on Monday extended a ban on cruise ships arriving in the country and tightened measures for visitors to exit quarantine, after reporting more coronavirus cases linked to overseas travel.

The country, which has recorded just 22 deaths from Covid-19, was among the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Qantas to announce future direction soon, trying to avoid forced pilot job cuts: sources

American Airlines seeks US$3.5b in new financing

Virgin Australia bondholders working on potential revival plan: source

China eases green rules for petrol-electric hybrids, giving makers space to manoeuvre

London City Airport reopens as UK slowly opens up

MRT network expansion to be delayed due to Covid-19 impact: Khaw Boon Wan

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 22, 2020 03:30 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares fall as fears of new virus wave grip investors

[BENGALURU] European shares fell on Monday as signs of a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Germany and elsewhere...

Jun 22, 2020 03:25 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end flat on fears over rising virus cases

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended little changed on Monday, rebounding from a 1 per cent drop earlier in the...

Jun 22, 2020 03:19 PM
Transport

Qantas to announce future direction soon, trying to avoid forced pilot job cuts: sources

[SYDNEY] Qantas Airways has told pilots it plans to make an announcement on the airline's future direction by the...

Jun 22, 2020 03:17 PM
Government & Economy

218 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in community

[SINGAPORE] There are 218 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 42,313.

Jun 22, 2020 03:14 PM
Transport

American Airlines seeks US$3.5b in new financing

[BENGALURU] American Airlines Group Inc said on Sunday it plans to secure US$3.5 billion in new financing, to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.