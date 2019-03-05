You are here

Home > Transport

Passenger jet parts not properly checked by Japanese engine maker

Tue, Mar 05, 2019 - 11:14 AM

[TOKYO] Japanese heavy-machinery maker IHI Corp. said employees didn't properly check some aircraft engines, the latest quality-control issue to dent the reputation of the country's manufacturing sector.

Shares of IHI, which makes engine components found on Airbus SE and Boeing Co. jets, dropped as much as 5.2 per cent after the company confirmed Japan's Transport Ministry had inspected its aircraft-engine business and determined there had been inappropriate checks. The stock was down 3.6 per cent at 11.17am in Tokyo.

IHI is still investigating how many engines were involved and over what period, said an IHI spokeswoman. The probe is centred on IHI's Mizuho plant in Western Tokyo, which services the V2500, CF34 and PW1100G engines, the spokeswoman said.

According to IHI's website, the V2500 has been installed on Airbus A319, A320 and A321 jets, while the PW1100G powers the Airbus A320 neo. Kyodo reported that IHI told ANA Holdings Inc. and Japan Airlines Co. there were no safety issues on parts serviced by IHI.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

IHI's disclosure follows failings at other domestic manufacturers. Nissan Motor Co. and Subaru Corp. have acknowledged faulty vehicle inspections, while Kobe Steel Ltd. admitted to falsifying product quality.

"This news is likely to raise a number of red flags on corporate governance," Citigroup analyst Graeme McDonald wrote in a note Tuesday. "Perhaps this is one of the knock-on effects of a growing labor shortage in Japan, but it could make observers wonder whether the importance of inspection and product quality has slipped down the agenda."

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Elon Musk blindsided Tesla staff with store-closing plans

NTU and Volvo to trial world's first full-sized driverless bus

Cathay Pacific says in talks to buy stake in HK Express Airways

Pulling federal high-speed rail funds would be 'disastrous': California

Stricter emissions limits jolt Europe's auto industry

China car dealers slash prices and give cheap loans amid worst slump

Editor's Choice

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will DBS be third time lucky in transforming its retail equities strategy?

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
4 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend
5 Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

Must Read

skyline.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore business confidence weakens for third straight quarter

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

Mar 5, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, Declout, China Jinjiang, Far East Group

BT_20190305_LTSCB5_3713639.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart sees more cost cuts, but plans for growth in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening