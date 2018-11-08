You are here

Passengers create stink over pungent planeload of durian

Thu, Nov 08, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Jakarta

A CARGO of pungent durian fruit led an Indonesian plane to be delayed for an hour after passengers turned their noses up at the funky freight and refused to fly.

Durian is highly popular in Southeast Asia but also very divisive. While some consider it the "king of fruits", likening its creamy texture and intense aroma to blue cheese, detractors consider its odour to be closer to sewage, stale vomit or damp socks.

Passengers booked on a Sriwijaya Air flight from Bengkulu province in Sumatra to Jakarta on Monday complained to staff after smelling the fruit and refused to get on the plane - repulsed by the pungent payload and concerned about the extra weight on board.

The airline admitted that it was carrying more than two tonnes of the whiffy wares but insisted they posed no danger to the flight, adding that the smell would dissipate once the aircraft took off.

"Durian is not classified as a hazardous material to be transported on a plane," Sriwijaya Air official Abdul Rahim told national television station Kompas TV late on Tuesday.

He blamed unusually hot weather for the stench.

"We made the necessary precautions, such as putting in pandan leaves and coffee powder to absorb the durian smell," he added.

Staff decided to unload the fruit after passengers who had boarded the flight decided to get off the plane, which took off an hour later and landed safely in Jakarta.

Bengkulu airport staff said that they would review procedures regarding transport of durian to avoid passenger discomfort in the future. AFP

