You are here

Home > Transport

Pennsylvania lets Uber self-driving cars back on roads

Wed, Dec 19, 2018 - 10:34 AM

AK_uber_1912.jpg
Authorities in the US state of Pennsylvania have given Uber the green light to resume testing self-driving cars, the ride-sharing giant said on Tuesday, after a fatal crash in Arizona prompted a pause.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Authorities in the US state of Pennsylvania have given Uber the green light to resume testing self-driving cars, the ride-sharing giant said on Tuesday, after a fatal crash in Arizona prompted a pause.

Uber said it had received authorization to put autonomous cars back on the road in Pittsburgh, where it has a lab devoted to the technology, but has yet to actually do so.

The San Francisco-based company suspended use of self-driving cars in March after one struck and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona.

The Uber vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when it hit a woman walking in the street.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In July, Uber said it was using cars with human drivers to test and improve autonomous capabilities.

The company, which is preparing to go public with an offering of shares next year, is in a self-driving car race with an array of companies including Alphabet-owned Waymo.

A self-driving car service being tested by Waymo was opened up to more people in the Phoenix, Arizona area, last month, according to chief John Krafcik.

About 400 "early riders" were already taking part in the fledgling service Waymo began testing early last year, Mr Krafcik told a Wall Street Journal technology conference in Southern California.

He explained they can use a smartphone application to summon autonomous vehicles any time of day to get about in an area of around 250 square kilometers.

Over the course of several months, Waymo will open the service up to more people and give riders "more autonomy" in what they can do with it.

Waymo earlier this year announced it was adding as many as 62,000 Fiat Chrysler minivans to its autonomous fleet in an expanded collaboration by the companies.

AFP

Transport

Toyota to offer 'Total-care Service' to 1,500 Grab cars

Salvors under pressure as casualties dip

Carmakers get a road map for tougher EU limits on CO2

Nissan CEO to meet Renault boss this week: sources

Chaos on French highways as 'yellow vests' torch toll booths

EU to cut new car emissions by 37.5 per cent by 2030

Editor's Choice

skp-sgx163 (1).jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market

BT_20181219_LSDBS13_3647285.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income

BT_20181219_PGKIMLY19_3647215.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly to focus on core biz of running coffeeshops

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
3 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
4 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
5 SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

Must Read

skp-sgx163 (1).jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore business optimism wanes for Q1 2019

Dec 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Trendlines Group, SPH Reit, Keppel Corp

BT_20181219_LSDBS13_3647285.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening