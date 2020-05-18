You are here

Philippines' Cebu Air defers plane capex, seeks govt support amid virus crisis

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 9:03 AM

The Philippines' Cebu Air said on Monday it would defer previously planned aircraft capital expenditure and was in talks with the government for fiscal support as the coronavirus pandemic decimates demand for travel.
[BENGALURU] The Philippines' Cebu Air said on Monday it would defer previously planned aircraft capital expenditure and was in talks with the government for fiscal support as the coronavirus pandemic decimates demand for travel.

Last year, the country's largest budget carrier finalised...

