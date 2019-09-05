You are here

Home > Transport

Porsche unveils its first-ever electric car

Thu, Sep 05, 2019 - 12:05 AM

doc76ym731cfh514ufmtn3s_doc76ylr70tphju4he5age.jpg
The all electric Porsche AG Taycan luxury automobile drives on stage as it is unveiled at Berlin-Neuhardenberg airport in Neuhardenberg, Germany, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
Bloomberg

[FRANKFURT] Porsche picked Niagara Falls, a Chinese wind farm and a solar site in Germany to unveil its first all-electric sports car, underscoring the new Taycan's central role in turning parent Volkswagen AG into the world's leading seller of battery-powered vehicles.

After a bumpy start for sister brand Audi's e-Tron, the Taycan, with the top Turbo S version priced at US$185,000, is for the time being the flag-carrier in VW's massive drive to unseat e-car pioneer Tesla Inc. The wraps came off Wednesday at simultaneous events in its three biggest markets, with Porsche - known for churning out roaring sports cars - presenting the vehicle bathed in a backdrop of sustainable-power imagery.

"It's a true Porsche," the brand's chief executive officer, Oliver Blume, said at the German leg of the event that unveiled a white version of the sedan. "But it's different than anything we built in the past 70 years. Porsche is positioning itself for a sustainable future."

Despite all its engineering muscle as the world's largest automaker, VW has struggled to slow Tesla's march. The debut of the e-Tron, a challenger to the Model X sport-utility vehicle, was marred by delays and a recall. Tesla chief Elon Musk has meanwhile stretched downmarket with the lower-priced Model 3, which started selling in Europe this year and is about to begin production in China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Like Tesla with the Model 3, Porsche is rolling out higher-priced versions of the Taycan first, starting with Turbo S and the US$150,900 Turbo. The base version of the car is expected to be priced below US$100,000, and a Gran Turismo derivative will start sales at the end of next year.

The car will generate a "good margin" starting with the top end versions, Mr Blume said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Returns won't be as high as for other models "but this is a start for e-mobility."

The Taycan, boasting technical superlatives such as ultra-fast charging, and the mass-market VW ID.3 will be on display at next week's Frankfurt auto show, and are slated to start production later this year, leading VW's more than US$33 billion push to produce battery-powered cars across all price segments. It's a plan the German manufacturer can ill-afford to see falter.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Cathay Chairman Slosar resigns weeks after CEO left, deepening reshuffle

Jet Airways' creditors to recover only $300m-$400m rupees in liquidation scenario

COE prices continue to dip across the board

ComfortDelGro rolls out free on-demand buses

How to survive the world's longest flights in style

Boeing not able to respond to regulators on Max at August meeting

Editor's Choice

nz_home_040921.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Real Estate

Tech@SG pilot spurs hopes of demand spike for home rentals

BT_20190904_CCSGINNOVATE_3882303.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Garage

Singapore deep tech startups face Series B funding gap: SGInnovate

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Quarterly reporting: risk-based approach cannot be too narrow

Must Read

nz_gdp_040947.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Private-sector economists lower Singapore 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

doc76yhblx67za1ee3dsm46_doc766nhvp6p2t1mjqzvhz8.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Sichuan deepen cooperation in sectors including medtech

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit, H-Trust merger becomes effective; creates enlarged S$6.9b Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly