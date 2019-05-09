You are here

Home > Transport
COMMENTARY

Qantas captain flies into risky tenure territory

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM

QANTAS is keeping its capable captain a while longer.

Chief executive Alan Joyce has just agreed to run the US$6 billion Australian flag carrier for another three years. He has led an impressive turnaround over the past decade, but problems often pile up for bosses who stick around too long.

Succession should be atop the board's to-do list. Mr Joyce, 52, ascended from subsidiary Jetstar in 2008, at the height of the global financial crisis. In 2011, he grounded the fleet during a union dispute. By 2014, Qantas was in a capacity war with Virgin Australia, shares were languishing around A$1 apiece and it sought a government bailout. A year later, though, he had helped swing Qantas back to profit, thanks to lower fuel prices and a dramatic cost-cutting initiative.

During Mr Joyce's stewardship, Qantas has generated an annualised 10 per cent total return for shareholders, including reinvested dividends, significantly better than regional rivals Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It has been technically ambitious, too, with plans to fly non-stop from Sydney to London, a project championed by Mr Joyce. If he stays until the end of his contract, he will have been at the helm for some 13 years.

While shareholders cheered the news of his retention, there are risks for leaders of any organisation who cling to power. Blind spots tend to increase, thinking grows stale and relationships get too cosy.

One study published by Harvard Business Review in 2013 found that after five years, leaders typically become more risk-averse and less aware of changing conditions. What's more, the longer a CEO serves, the more likely it is that qualified replacements will look elsewhere for upward mobility.

At Qantas, frontrunners include Gareth Evans, head of Jetstar, and Tino La Spina, who is leaving his chief financial officer duties to run the international business. The airline and its investors may relish the consistency, especially with things going so well under Mr Joyce. It's also a cyclical business and Australia's economy has been defying gravity, meaning that new challenges are apt to be on the horizon. Qantas would do well to get a new pilot ready to take the controls.

"Alan Joyce, who has served as chief executive of Australian flag carrier Qantas since November 2008, has agreed to stay in his role for at least three more years," the company said in a statement on May 1.

"What I've always said about my tenure is that I'll stay for as long as the board and the shareholders want me and as long as I'm enjoying the job and feel I have more I can give to it," Mr Joyce said on the same day. REUTERS

Transport

Uber, Lyft drivers strike to press demands on rideshare firms

COEs end mixed in latest bidding exercise

Toyota annual net profit falls 25% to 1.88t yen

Lyft posts US$1.1b Q1 loss; sees losses peaking this year

FAA sets up board to review Boeing 737 Max software fix

COEs end mixed in latest bidding exercise

Editor's Choice

May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
3 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)

Must Read

May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perps as equity: Hyflux saga shows rethink needed

BT_20190509_VMCHINA9_3776538.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

China's trade surplus narrows sharply in April as exports dip

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening