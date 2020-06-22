You are here

Home > Transport

Qantas to announce future direction soon, trying to avoid forced pilot job cuts: sources

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 3:19 PM

file7b2afsflr0l1hil5mjhi.jpg
Qantas Airways has told pilots it plans to make an announcement on the airline's future direction by the end of the month and that it hopes to avoid forced job cuts among flight crew.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Qantas Airways has told pilots it plans to make an announcement on the airline's future direction by the end of the month and that it hopes to avoid forced job cuts among flight crew, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Qantas International chief executive Tino La Spina made the remarks at a webinar with pilots on Monday, said the people, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media.

Mr La Spina said avoiding forced redundancies, which he would view as a "failure", would require flexibility from the workforce as the airline grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, the people said.

Measures could include early retirement, voluntary redundancy and pilots agreeing to be paid for fewer than the minimum hours in their industrial agreements due to the lack of flying, one of the people said.

Qantas declined to comment directly on Mr La Spina's comments but pointed to previous statements that the airline is reviewing the scope and scale of its business due to the impact of the coronavirus and that it expects to be smaller in the future.

SEE ALSO

American Airlines seeks US$3.5b in new financing

Most Qantas pilots have been stood down and are receiving government aid rather than their normal pay.

Rival Air New Zealand last month made 300 of its 1,200 pilots redundant through forced cuts and voluntary exits, while the remainder agreed to the equivalent of a 30 per cent pay cut for nine months, its pilot union said.

Qantas last week cancelled most international flights until late October after the Australian government indicated its border closure because of the coronavirus was likely to extend to 2021.

The airline had previously announced plans to retire its remaining five Boeing Co 747 jets by the end of the year and said it expects its 12 Airbus SE A380s to remain in storage for some time. At the same time, it is ramping up domestic capacity. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

NZ extends cruise ship ban, tightens rules to contain virus at border

American Airlines seeks US$3.5b in new financing

Virgin Australia bondholders working on potential revival plan: source

China eases green rules for petrol-electric hybrids, giving makers space to manoeuvre

London City Airport reopens as UK slowly opens up

MRT network expansion to be delayed due to Covid-19 impact: Khaw Boon Wan

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 22, 2020 03:32 PM
Transport

NZ extends cruise ship ban, tightens rules to contain virus at border

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand on Monday extended a ban on cruise ships arriving in the country and tightened measures for...

Jun 22, 2020 03:30 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares fall as fears of new virus wave grip investors

[BENGALURU] European shares fell on Monday as signs of a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Germany and elsewhere...

Jun 22, 2020 03:25 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end flat on fears over rising virus cases

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended little changed on Monday, rebounding from a 1 per cent drop earlier in the...

Jun 22, 2020 03:17 PM
Government & Economy

218 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in community

[SINGAPORE] There are 218 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 42,313.

Jun 22, 2020 03:14 PM
Transport

American Airlines seeks US$3.5b in new financing

[BENGALURU] American Airlines Group Inc said on Sunday it plans to secure US$3.5 billion in new financing, to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.