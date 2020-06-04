Qantas to boost domestic capacity to 15% of normal by end of June

Qantas Airways said on Thursday it would boost domestic capacity to 15 per cent of pre-pandemic levels by the end of June, up from 5 per cent now, as Australian states ease travel restrictions.

[SYDNEY] Qantas Airways said on Thursday it would boost domestic capacity to 15 per cent of pre-pandemic levels by the end of June, up from 5 per cent now, as Australian states ease travel restrictions.

The airline said more flights are likely in July depending on travel demand and further relaxation of state borders, with the ability to increase to up to 40 per cent of pre-crisis capacity by the end of July.

REUTERS