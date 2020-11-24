Qantas to require Covid vaccine on international flights

Get our introductory offer at only
[SYDNEY] International air travellers will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to fly with Australia's Qantas, the airline's CEO has said, adding the rule was likely to become "common" across the industry.
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said late on Monday the Australian flag carrier would...
