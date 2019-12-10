You are here

Home > Transport

Qatar Airways to take 60 per cent stake in new Rwandan international airport

Tue, Dec 10, 2019 - 3:59 PM

[KIGALI, Rwanda]  Qatar Airways has agreed to take a 60 per cent stake in a new US$1.3 billion international airport in Rwanda, the state-run Rwanda Development Board said on Twitter on Monday.

The board said a first phase of construction would provide facilities for 7 million passengers a year in the Bugesera district, about 25 km south east of the capital Kigali. A second phase, expected to be completed by 2032, would double capacity to 14 million passengers a year.

The country's infrastructure minister Claver Gatete told a news conference that a construction company was still being sought to build the airport, and that once work starts, the first phase would take five years to complete.

Qatar Airways declined to immediately comment outside of normal business hours.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The plans for the new airport are a modification of those drawn up in 2017 for a smaller facility with a maximum capacity of 4.5 million passengers a year in the same location.

SEE ALSO

Showa Denko considering deal for stake in Hitachi Chemical

Company and government officials said at the time that Rwanda had signed a deal with the African division of Portuguese construction firm Mota-Engil to build an international airport at a cost of US$818 million.

Mr Gatete said the investment from Qatar Airways would enable it to build the larger airport.

"We are looking for a bigger sized airport. That's why we are looking for a bigger investor," he said.

Qatari ruler Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani is currently visiting Kigali for the presentation of the International Anti-Corruption Excellence (ACE) Award.

Mr Gatete said there was also a possibility that Qatar Airways would help state-run carrier RwandAir to expand, but gave no more details.

REUTERS

Transport

GM loans US$40 million to firm to acquire, retool shuttered Lordstown, Ohio, factory

Japan's markets watchdog recommends 2.4b yen fine for Nissan over Ghosn pay

Vietnam's richest man bets US$2b to sell cars to US

Uber nears deal for self-driving car simulation startup: report

Former Boeing employee, FAA officials to testify at 737 Max hearing

Airbus secures lead over Boeing as 737 Max uncertainty continues

BREAKING

Dec 10, 2019 04:05 PM
Banking & Finance

With hashes and hedges, power-hungry crypto miners court investors

[LONDON] The old image of bitcoin miners is of young techies in their bedrooms, hunched over laptops that solve...

Dec 10, 2019 03:52 PM
Banking & Finance

French watchdog fines Morgan Stanley for bond price manipulation

[PARIS] France's financial markets regulator said Tuesday it had fined US bank Morgan Stanley 20 million euros (S$30...

Dec 10, 2019 03:42 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end firmer on China data; tariff anxiety caps gains

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended higher on Tuesday after data showed that China's consumer inflation climbed to an...

Dec 10, 2019 03:34 PM
Consumer

Sanofi ends research in diabetes, narrows units to spur profit

[PARIS] Sanofi SA said on Monday it would end its research efforts in diabetes and cardiovascular diseases as part...

Dec 10, 2019 03:22 PM
Transport

GM loans US$40 million to firm to acquire, retool shuttered Lordstown, Ohio, factory

[WASHINGTON] General Motors Co confirmed on Monday it agreed to loan US$40 million to an electric vehicle start-up...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly