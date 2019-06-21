You are here

Home > Transport

Renault, Nissan join Waymo for driverless mobility services

Fri, Jun 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Paris

RENAULT and Nissan said on Thursday they had teamed up with Waymo, the autonomous vehicle unit of Google-parent company Alphabet, to explore the development of driverless mobility services in their home markets.

With the high cost of manufacturing driverless vehicles, auto firms are looking primarily at using them for services such as those by taxi and ride-hailing firms.

Under the exclusive agreement, the three will work together to research commercial, legal and regulatory issues related to providing driverless transportation-as-a-service offerings in France and Japan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Together with their third alliance partner Mitsubishi, Renault and Nissan make up the world's top-selling automobile group. Waymo is a leading developer of self-driving technology whose vehicles have logged more than 10 million miles (16 million kilometres) on public roads.

Renault and Nissan plan to create joint ventures in their home markets dedicated to developing driverless mobility services in their home markets of France and Japan.

The agreement with Waymo does not include operation of such services, but a Renault-Nissan alliance executive said it wasn't excluded that the US company could take a stake in these firms.

The companies also left open the possibility of expanding their cooperation to analysing the market for driverless mobility services in other countries, notably China.

The Renault-Nissan alliance has been under severe strain since the shock arrest last November in Japan of then-chief executive Carlos Ghosn. Tensions were further aggravated by an offer from Fiat-Chrysler to merge with Renault that failed. AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges
4 Astrea V PE-backed retail bonds receive strong response
5 Freehold Sky Everton condo at former Asia Gardens site to open for booking on Saturday

Must Read

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

BT_20190621_RATE21_3814837.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Government & Economy

US Fed sees case building for interest rate cuts this year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening