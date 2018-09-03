You are here

Home > Transport

Royal Mail buys into Canada with US$276m courier deal

Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 4:33 PM

file71g60sg3pps1m6vpqi75.jpg
The international arm of Britain's Royal Mail Plc has bought Canadian parcel delivery company Dicom Canada for US$276 million (S$377.7 million), adding to its growing operations in a number of US states and across Europe.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] The international arm of Britain's Royal Mail Plc has bought Canadian parcel delivery company Dicom Canada for US$276 million (S$377.7 million), adding to its growing operations in a number of US states and across Europe.

The acquisition from Chicago-based private equity firm Wind Point Partners comes as Royal Mail aims to boost revenue share from outside the UK through its international unit, General Logistics Systems (GLS).

"This acquisition is in line with GLS' strategy to grow through targeted and focused acquisitions to capture higher growth segments outside Europe," said Royal Mail Chief Executive Officer Rico Back, who until April served as the head of GLS.

GLS accounted for 33 per cent of the Royal Mail's 2017-18 adjusted operating profit after transformation costs, up from 29 per cent a year earlier, the company said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The deal, which takes Royal Mail into Canada, was funded through existing borrowing facilities and will be earnings and cash flow accretive in the financial year ending March 31, 2019, the company said.

Dicom Canada, which offers ground-based parcel, freight and logistics services, operates a network of 28 depots and works with partners to provide pan-Canadian logistics services, Royal Mail said, adding the Montreal-based company had posted good revenue and profit growth in recent years.

REUTERS

Transport

Malaysia's Azmin confirms HSR postponed with no fine, says project deferred to 'future date'

Singapore, Malaysia agree to defer HSR for two years; no RM500m penalty payment: Report

Ford to cut car models as part of restructuring: The Times

Ford ends US model over tariffs; other carmakers under threat

Planned Myanmar-Thailand highway branded social and ecological disaster

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

BT_20180903_LMXTOPLINE3_3549537.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Miyoshi counting on next-gen tech

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Market value of S'pore stocks shrinks as funds take cover from poor earnings visibility
3 Development charge rates raised by an average of 9.8% for non-landed residential land use
4 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
5 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Rail_030918_82.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia's Azmin confirms HSR postponed with no fine, says project deferred to 'future date'

BP_Forest City_030918_90.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report

Image 2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Johor's Forest City golf course opens even as mega-project's fate is unclear

BP_Lim Guan Eng_030918_67.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng acquitted of corruption charges

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening