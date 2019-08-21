You are here

Ryanair cabin crew in Spain warn of September strike

Wed, Aug 21, 2019 - 6:43 AM

Unions representing Ryanair cabin crew in Spain warned on Tuesday of a 10-day strike in September to protest against the anticipated closing of some airport bases for the low-cast Irish airline.
PHOTO: REUTERS

After meeting with Ryanair representatives for more than seven hours, "which ended without an accord," the unions USO and Sitcpla issued a warning of a strike at 13 Ryanair bases in Spain, the USO said in a statement.

It said the protest was over the possible closing of Ryanair bases at airports on the popular tourist Canary islands of Tenerife and Gran Canaria and also the "future uncertainty" for Girona in northeast Spain.

More meetings between unions and Ryanair management could be held next week, USO said.

Cabin crew are set to observe the strike mainly on Fridays and Sundays in September.

Ryanair had announced last month that it would close some bases because of problems with Boeing's crisis-hit 737 Max jet, which has been grounded after two fatal accidents.

The Irish no-frills airline said it expected to take delivery of just 30 Boeing 737 Max 200 jets by the end of May 2020, instead of the 58 that it originally expected, and shortfall would mean it would have to close some bases.

Ryanair also announced in July that it intends to eliminate 900 jobs in its 13,000-strong workforce, and it has faced several protests by employees in Europe.

Pilots in the UK and Ireland warned of strikes in August and September to protest against their working conditions and salaries.

AFP

Transport

