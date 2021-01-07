You are here

Ryanair to begin 737 MAX roll-out with UK market

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 9:30 PM

Ryanair plans to begin deploying its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in the United Kingdom following its first deliveries in the coming months, CEO Eddie Wilson said on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[DUBLIN] Ryanair plans to begin deploying its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in the United Kingdom following its first deliveries in the coming months, CEO Eddie Wilson said on Thursday.

The airline has said it expects to receive around 30 of the MAX aircraft, which were ungrounded in the United States late last year after a 20-month safety ban that followed two fatal crashes.

"We will deploying those probably initially in the UK," Eddie Wilson told Newstalk radio.

