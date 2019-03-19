You are here

Safety at 'core' of Boeing, says CEO

Tue, Mar 19, 2019

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg sought on Monday to reassure clients and passengers of the firm's commitment to safety in a video message published amid intense scrutiny following the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302 crash.
"Safety is at the core of who we are at Boeing, and ensuring safe and reliable travel on our airplanes is an enduring value and our absolute commitment to everyone," Mr Muilenburg said.

The accident involving an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 killed 157 people - less than six months after a Lion Air jet of the same type crashed, killing 189 people.

Parallels between the two accidents have put the spotlight on whether Boeing delayed correcting a problem with the planes' MCAS anti-stalling system, identified after the Lion Air crash.

On Sunday, The Seattle Times raised further questions in reporting sources who denounced Boeing's close ties with the US aviation regulator.

"Soon we'll release a software update and related pilot training for the 737 MAX that will address concerns discovered in the aftermath of the Lion Air Flight 610 accident," Mr Muilenburg said.

"Our entire team is devoted to the quality and safety of the aircraft we design, produce and support," he added.

"We also understand and regret the challenges for our customers and the flying public caused by the fleet's grounding."

