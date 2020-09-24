You are here

Home > Transport

Shippers to pay more for cargo in 2021, freight broker says

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM

SHIPPERS will probably pay more for freight heading into 2021 after the pandemic lockdown drove many small truckers out of business and cargo demand rebounds faster than the economy, said the chief executive officer of freight broker CH Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Demand for cargo shipping plunged in March when schools and offices closed to curb the spread of Covid-19, sending many drivers to seek jobs in the construction industry, said Bob Biesterfeld, CEO of CH Robinson.

The company has almost US$20 billion of freight under management and contracts with 78,000 trucking companies.

The driver exodus has reduced truck capacity just as retailers begin restocking and freight demand snaps back, he said.

Meanwhile, air-freight capacity remains constrained.

SEE ALSO

Singapore maritime bodies seek proposals to electrify harbourcraft

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"There's going to be demand coming online that I believe will continue to drive market tightness and pricing inflation," he said.

On top of that, at some point there will be the need for distribution of a vaccine "like we've never seen before, and that will clearly create some logistics bottlenecks as well".

Stocks of trucking companies and freight brokers have soared since May as cargo rebounded from lows.

The American Trucking Associations said in August that for-hire long-haul fleets have 3 per cent fewer trucks this summer than a year earlier.

Through July, trucking freight tonnage is down 3.2 per cent this year, the trade group said. Spot rates have soared 19 per cent from a year earlier, according to a Truckstop.com market report.

CH Robinson's profit has been squeezed as the broker pays more now for transportation for its customers, whose rates are locked in with annual contracts.

New digital freight brokers, including Uber Freight and Convoy, have also put pressure on profits as the startups use price to lure customers, forcing legacy brokers to spend more to beef up their digital operations to compete.

As part of a five-year plan to spend US$1 billion on technology, CH Robinson on Tuesday rolled out a service that allows shippers to match their transportations needs across routes the broker serves, instead of relying on annual bids for business.

CH Robinson also recently partnered with Microsoft Corp to make its digital freight quotes compatible with programs that companies already use for planning.

"The progressive incumbents and the digital upstarts, I don't think those companies are going to look too different two years, three years out in the future," Mr Biesterfeld said. "Then the differentiator becomes really about scale, the data advantage and the integrated services we offer on a global basis," he added. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Musk's lofty goal for US$25,000 model falls short of giant leap

Singapore maritime bodies seek proposals to electrify harbourcraft

COEs end mixed in latest tender as premiums stay high

Maersk to ship cargo between UAE and Israel

Hyundai discussing concessions with EU regulators over Daewoo deal

COEs end mixed in latest tender as premiums stay at their highest levels this year

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 24, 2020 12:22 AM
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse, UBS held tie-up talks backed by both chairmen

[ZURICH] The chairmen of UBS and Credit Suisse supported a merger of equals between Switzerland's two largest banks...

Sep 24, 2020 12:00 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore households' assets grew 5% in first half-year, Allianz study finds

SINGAPORE households are estimated to have seen asset growth of 5 per cent in the first six months of the year,...

Sep 23, 2020 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

Fed not planning 'major' changes to Main Street programme, Powell says

[WASHINGTON] Companies have made only "modest" use of the Federal Reserve's Main Street Lending Program, but credit...

Sep 23, 2020 11:26 PM
Transport

Maersk to ship cargo between UAE and Israel

[LONDON] Danish shipping giant Maersk said it will now transport ocean cargo between the United Arab Emirates and...

Sep 23, 2020 11:19 PM
Government & Economy

US business activity dips in September

[WASHINGTON] IHS Markit US business activity nudged down in September, with gains at factories offset by a retreat...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Weak travel demand aside, SIA has major problems to fix

Fragrance Group to get new CFO on Nov 2

Singapore consumers move towards cashless, cautious spending: StanChart poll

PwC, two law firms could earn S$17m in fees to rescue troubled Hin Leong

Singtel hits 12-year low amid heavy trading

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.