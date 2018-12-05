You are here

Shipping Giant Maersk aims for zero net carbon emissions by 2050

Wed, Dec 05, 2018 - 4:26 PM

colin-ml-5.JPG
AP Moller-Maersk A/S, the world's largest shipping company, plans to cut its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Maersk needs to develop carbon neutral vessels by the year 2030 to reach that goal, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. The Copenhagen-based company has invested about US$1 billion in the past four years on energy efficient solutions.

"The next 5-10 years are going to be crucial," Chief Operating Officer Soren Toft said. "We will invest significant resources for innovation and fleet technology."

BLOOMBERG

