You are here

Home > Transport

South African Airways cancels all flights after strike call

Fri, Nov 15, 2019 - 6:48 AM

nz_saa_151137.jpg
South African Airways (SAA) said it was cancelling 200-odd flights on Friday and Saturday following a strike call by unions over the cash-strapped national carrier's retrenchment plan.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JOHANNESBURG] South African Airways (SAA) said it was cancelling 200-odd flights on Friday and Saturday following a strike call by unions over the cash-strapped national carrier's retrenchment plan.

The state-owned airline on Monday announced a restructuring process that could affect 944 employees and "lead to job losses".

"South African Airways has asked passengers who had been booked to travel on all its domestic, regional and international flights on Friday and Saturday not to turn up at airports," the carrier said in a statement late Thursday.

SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali told AFP about 200 flights would be cancelled over two days.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The airline, which employs more than 5,000 workers, is one of the biggest in Africa, with a fleet of more than 50 aircraft providing dozens of domestic, regional and European flights each day.

SEE ALSO

South African Airways cancels flights, offers striking employees new wage increase

But the company is deep in debt, despite several government bailouts, and has not recorded a profit since 2011.

More than 3,000 workers, including cabin crew, check-in, ticket sales, technical and ground staff, are expected to take part in the open-ended strike from Friday, the unions said.

The unions are pressing for a three-year guarantee of job security and an eight per cent across-the-board wage hike.

Pilots - who are not taking part in the strike - have accepted a 5.9-per cent increase, they said.

The unions said "inflated contracts" outsourcing work were "crippling SAA's finances (and) literally bleeding SAA dry every day."

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced in February that the government would reimburse the company's 9.2-billion-rand (S$844.6 million) debt over the next three years.

South Africa is struggling to get its state-owned companies back on track after nine years of corruption and mismanagement under former president Jacob Zuma.

AFP

Transport

German automation talent powers Tesla chief's battery move to Europe

Cathay Pacific defers delivery of four Airbus planes as demand falls

South African Airways cancels flights, offers striking employees new wage increase

Daimler seeks 1b euros in savings at Mercedes-Benz by cutting jobs

Owner of Greyhound says it's in advanced talks for sale of bus line

Daimler to cut jobs to save 1b euros by end-2022

BREAKING

Nov 15, 2019 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

Pelosi says Trump sought to 'bribe' Ukraine

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump bribed Ukraine by withholding aid until Kiev committed to investigating his...

Nov 15, 2019 06:50 AM
Life & Culture

Hong Kong fans jeer China anthem at World Cup qualifier

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong football fans drowned out the Chinese national anthem with jeers on Thursday at a World Cup...

Nov 15, 2019 06:47 AM
Energy & Commodities

Iran starts petrol rationing, hikes prices: state television

[DUBAI] Iran introduced petrol rationing and price hikes on Friday with an official saying that the revenue would be...

Nov 15, 2019 06:45 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil edges lower on US crude stockpiles, record production

[NEW YORK] Oil prices eased on Thursday as US crude futures were pressured by a build in domestic inventories and...

Nov 15, 2019 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's Powell said no 'warning signs' in US economy

[WASHINGTON] The US economy is a global standout at the moment, showing none of the signs of trouble that have...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly