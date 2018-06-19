You are here

Home > Transport

SP Group to build Singapore's largest public electric vehicle charging network by 2020

Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 12:26 PM

ENERGY utilities provider SP Group announced on Tuesday plans to build 500 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points islandwide by 2020.

The points - to be located at residential estates, shopping malls, industrial sites and business parks - will "plug a critical gap in scaling up EV adoption in Singapore", SP Group said.

While there are other firm such as Greenlots, Red Dot Power and BlueSG that are already in the market, SP Group said that its network will be the largest that is fully accessible to the public, with more than a fifth of the points to be of the fast charging type.

More than 100 of the EV charging points will be of the direct current type, with a 50 kilowatt power rating that can fully charge an EV in as little as 30 minutes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SP Group said there are less than five direct current chargers in Singapore currently, with the bulk of them being alternating current ones with lower kilowatts and take longer to charge a vehicle.

EV users will be able to make payment electronically, as well as review updates on the availability of these points with the app, and get updates when the charging is completed.

Details of the pricing plans will be announced closer to the end of the year, when SP Group sets up its first 30 charging points. These will be a mix of the alternating current and direct current types.

Companies are starting to set up more EV charging stations, in anticipation of the growth of the green car population.

As of May, there are more than 350 battery-powered electric cars.

Electricity retailer Red Dot Power earlier this year announced a partnership with PlugIT, a Finnish charging technology specialist, to install at least 50 charging stations in Singapore by the end of 2019.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Transport

Japan airlines change 'Taiwan' to 'China Taiwan' on websites

Japan airlines change 'Taiwan' to 'China Taiwan' on websites

Tesla hit with 'extensive' sabotage by rogue employee: Musk

Head of Volkswagen's Audi arrested in Germany over diesel scandal

O&M margins will stay lower for longer

Pacific Radiance pegs direct equity swaps for notes at S$0.101

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_190618_1.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

JAPAN-STOCKS-MARKETS-062806.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

cs-Leonie08.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Real Estate

Jump in May home sales lifts hopes for second half

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
4 Stock market remains in correction mode
5 O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_OCBC_190618_1.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

Jun 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rate hikes, volatile prices and low yields top financial advisers' concerns: Natixis survey

BP_CapitaLand_190618_42.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Raffles United, Envictus International, CapitaLand

Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS initiates 'buy' on AA Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening