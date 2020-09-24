You are here

Home > Transport

State investors plan to take private HK-listed BMW China partner Brilliance: sources

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 12:38 PM

rk_BMW_240920.jpg
State-backed investors are considering taking BMW's main Chinese joint-venture partner Brilliance private, five people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in the latest such deal targeting beaten down Hong Kong-listed stocks.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] State-backed investors are considering taking BMW's main Chinese joint-venture partner Brilliance private, five people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in the latest such deal targeting beaten down Hong Kong-listed stocks.

The take-private of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings, with a current market value of US$4.6 billion, would be led by state-controlled Liaoning Provincial Transportation Investment Group which already owns 12 per cent of Brilliance, said the people.

The privatisation would attract other Chinese state-backed investors and could kick off as soon as the fourth quarter of the year, said two of the people.

Brilliance's parent Huachen Automotive Group said it had not obtained any relevant information about the Transportation Investment Group considering leading the take-private of Brilliance.

Brilliance, Liaoning Transportation Investment Group, the provincial state asset regulator and BMW did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SEE ALSO

Billionaire property heir has big bets on troubled Hong Kong

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Based in Shenyang city of north-eastern Liaoning province, Brilliance is 30 per cent owned by parent Huachen Group, which is majority-owned by the provincial state asset regulator.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 24, 2020 12:44 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold extends losses to fourth day on US dollar rally

[BENGALURU] Gold fell on Thursday to its lowest level in more than two months, crippled by a robust US dollar, while...

Sep 24, 2020 12:38 PM
Real Estate

Billionaire property heir has big bets on troubled Hong Kong

[HONG KONG] From building Hong Kong's largest shopping mall to constructing a sprawling US$3.9 billion sports centre...

Sep 24, 2020 12:26 PM
Transport

Airline passengers want to see barriers to boost confidence: industry execs

[SYDNEY] Airline passengers want visible plastic barriers in the cabin to reinstill confidence in flying during the...

Sep 24, 2020 12:12 PM
Garage

Alibaba fintech arm eyes record IPO with Hong Kong-Shanghai listing

[HONG KONG] The financial arm of Chinese e-commerce titan Alibaba is planning the biggest IPO in history, raising as...

Sep 24, 2020 11:56 AM
Technology

Axiata's unit plans biggest Bangladesh IPO in a decade to expand

[BANGLADESH] Robi Axiata, the Bangladesh unit of Malaysia's biggest telecommunication company by revenue, plans to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, Dairy Farm, Hanwell, Tat Seng, Medtecs, Aspen

Chairman of Hanwell and Tat Seng declared bankrupt but status not disclosed by firms

Singapore shares open lower on Thursday; STI down 0.4%

Wilmar's China unit listing to raise 13.9b yuan; GIC among strategic investors

Koh Boon Hwee, investment veterans launch South-east Asian VC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.