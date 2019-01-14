You are here

Home > Transport

Storm Gia strikes US Midwest as airlines cancel flights and waive rebooking fees

Mon, Jan 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190114_KELGIA14B88C_3666979.jpg
A resident clearing snow in New Virginia, Iowa. In neighbouring Missouri, nearly 500 weather-related motor vehicle accidents were reported as winter storm Gia struck the Midwest over the weekend.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

New York

WINTER storm Gia struck the Midwest region of the US, freezing travel plans and prompting airlines to waive rebooking fees. The storm is moving east and was expected to persist throughout Sunday, with flight disruptions extending into the work week.

Some 435 flights were cancelled nationwide and almost 2,200 had been delayed as of 6.30pm EST on Satturday, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.com. The hardest hit airport was St Louis, a major hub for Southwest Airlines Co. Some 119 combined arrivals and departures were cancelled there as more than 30 centimetres of snow fell in the area.

Airports in Indianapolis and Kansas City, Missouri, also saw above-average cancellations as the storm tracked across the country's midsection.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The dangerous weather conditions added to travel misery as the Transportation Security Administration began closing a handful of security checkpoints at airports around the US during the weekend. TSA employees called in sick in higher numbers, a day after their first missed pay-cheque since parts of the federal government wound down on Dec 22.

Gia was expected to bring additional snow to the Ohio Valley and the mid-Atlantic by Sunday evening, the Weather Channel reported. Flights at Chicago O'Hare, Chicago Midway, Washington Dulles, Washington Reagan National, Indianapolis and Cincinnati could be affected.

Southwest, Delta Air Lines, United Continental Holdings and Frontier Airlines have all waived rebooking fees for some airports because of the storm.

The Weather Channel reported that nearly 500 weather-related motor vehicle accidents had been reported in Missouri. Hundreds of people were stranded for hours as snow and freezing rain rendered parts of Interstate 44 in Missouri nearly impassable on Friday evening. That motorway and I-70 were reopened on Saturday morning.

"Our crews remain out and are making good progress but as long as it's snowing the roads won't be totally clear," the Missouri Department of Transportation said on its St Louis area Twitter feed.

AccuWeather called the storm the largest in the St Louis area since 2014. "For many areas, this will be a long-duration winter storm that lasts more than 12 hours and perhaps as long as 24 hours in some cases," said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

Sporadic power outages also resulted, the weather service said, the result of heavy, wet snow that caused some trees to snap and bring down power lines. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Shutdown effects being felt at airports

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Cathay Pacific makes second first class blunder in two weeks

Nissan top exec Munoz resigns amid broadened Ghosn probe

Vietnam startup Bamboo Airways to launch first commercial flight Jan 16

Rolls-Royce is on a roll

Editor's Choice

BT_20190114_MRCES146R0Q_3666909.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Technology

Singapore-backed technology firms make waves at CES

BT_20190114_KRASCENT149C41_3667091.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Real Estate

Shopee fully leases 5 Science Park Drive

Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

SME business sentiment slides for third straight quarter

Most Read

1 Workforce Singapore making progress in helping workers displaced by economic restructuring: PM
2 Olivia Lum should give up role as Hyflux chair during restructuring, says Sias chief
3 The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market
4 Rise in male infertility in Singapore mirrors global sperm crisis
5 Hot stock: Oxley shares up 7% up on news of deal to sell Stevens Road hotels

Must Read

BT_20190114_MRCES146R0Q_3666909.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Technology

Singapore-backed technology firms make waves at CES

BT_20190114_KRASCENT149C41_3667091.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Real Estate

Shopee fully leases 5 Science Park Drive

Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

SME business sentiment slides for third straight quarter

Jan 14, 2019
Technology

Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening