You are here

Home > Transport

Storms slam US Northeast, snarling transport and causing power outages

Wed, May 16, 2018 - 7:06 AM

[AUSTIN, Texas] Powerful storms packing high winds, torrential rain and hail slammed heavily populated parts of the US Northeast on Tuesday, snarling transport and causing widespread power outages in an area home to tens of millions of people.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning from Maryland to New Hampshire. There were nearly 50 reports of hail in states including Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Connecticut, it said.

A tornado was spotted in Sullivan, in northern New York, but there were no reports of damage, it said. Parts of Connecticut were placed under a tornado warning on Tuesday night.

Nearly 600,000 customers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Virginia were without power as of the late afternoon on Tuesday, tracking service PowerOutage.us said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At Grand Central Station in New York, Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Line service was suspended due to the storms, the station's Twitter feed said.

"I got off the subway at about 5.15, and there were hordes of people," said Jackie Berman, who was attempting to get home to Chappaqua, New York, from Grand Central. "It's a mess."

Nearly 400 flights were canceled at airports serving the New York area as of 6 pm EDT (2200 GMT), according to tracking service FlightAware.com.

"The greatest threat for any flash flooding or severe weather will be across southern New England and the northern Mid-Atlantic states Tuesday evening," the National Weather Service said.

REUTERS

Transport

SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results

SIAEC posts higher Q4 profit on divestment gain

The clock is counting down to that 0.5% sulphur cap

Malaysian regulator denies pressuring AirAsia to cancel flights

Hyundai overhaul hits another roadblock with ISS opposition

easyJet to expand holiday business after strong first half

Editor's Choice

electronics.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

bp_sgprivate_150518_74.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Number of private homes sold by developers up only a tad in April

yaohui-pixgeneric-6816.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
4 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
5 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

electronics.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

bp_sgprivate_150518_74.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Number of private homes sold by developers up only a tad in April

BT_20180516_JAONG166TGW_3437633.jpg
May 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Social stratification is starting to become entrenched: Ye Kung

327596804_0-13.jpg
May 16, 2018
Government & Economy

China's April output grows; investment, domestic demand soften

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening