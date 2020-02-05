You are here

Subaru checking with Chinese suppliers for possible coronavirus impact

Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 1:07 PM

[TOKYO] Subaru Corp is checking with China-based suppliers for potential disruptions to parts deliveries from the coronavirus outbreak.

Subaru senior vice-president Fumiaki Hayata said that communication with its Chinese partners is difficult now because of the ongoing lunar new year holiday, but as of now parts supply hasn't been affected by the disease.

However he added that the complex nature of the global supply chain means it would be unusual for there not to be some effect, and it is difficult to assess what the impact could be.

The company is not at the point yet of seeking alternative suppliers of parts that are most at risk of disruption, he said.

REUTERS

