Subaru releases earnings early after snafu, last FY op profit halves

[TOKYO] Subaru Corp released its earnings results hours ahead of schedule on Friday after the Japanese automaker inadvertently uploaded its financials on its website earlier than planned.

Subaru said it withdrew the material, but not before it was disseminated on social media. Shares in the company dropped more than 2 per cent after the snafu.

Japan's seventh-biggest automaker said its operating profit fell 48.5 per cent to 195.53 billion yen (S$2.42 billion) in the year ended in March, hit by a string of recalls, production stoppages and inspection cheating.

REUTERS