Taiwan says chipmakers to prioritise auto chips

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 4:09 PM

[TAIPEI] Taiwan Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Wednesday she had met with senior executives of four major Taiwanese chipmakers who told her they were willing to prioritise supplies for auto makers amid a global shortage of chips for the industry.

Ms Wang told reporters that the chipmakers said they were willing to increase capacity to supply auto chips as much as they could and negotiate with other clients to put supplies for auto chips first.

But she said the chip shortage issue will take time to resolve.

REUTERS

