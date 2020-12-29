You are here

Home > Transport

Taiwan's EVA Air says eight sacked since March for breaching Covid-19 rules

Tue, Dec 29, 2020 - 3:17 PM

AK_ea_2912.jpg
Taiwan's EVA Airways Corp said on Tuesday it had sacked four pilots and four cabin crew since March for breaching rules related to preventing Covid-19 infections, adding that it was committed to enforcing anti-pandemic measures.
PHOTO: EVA AIR

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's EVA Airways Corp said on Tuesday it had sacked four pilots and four cabin crew since March for breaching rules related to preventing Covid-19 infections, adding that it was committed to enforcing anti-pandemic measures.

Last week the company said it had fired a New Zealand national who had worked as one of its pilots after the government blamed him for Taiwan's first domestic transmission since April 12.

The case ignited public anger after the government said he had not reported all his contacts and the places he had been, nor worn a face mask in the cockpit when he should have.

In a statement, EVA Air said that since March it had sacked eight employees - four pilots and four cabin crew - for "regretfully breaching anti-pandemic rules", though it did not give details.

"EVA Air always attaches great importance to discipline, and the vast majority of crew members on the front line of duty face transportation and epidemic prevention tasks with a cautious and serious attitude," it added.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"EVA Air's position on strictly following epidemic prevention has never changed." The government has since tightened its rules for airline crew, including on quarantines when they return to Taiwan, and has also fined EVA Air US$35,000 for the New Zealand pilot incident.

EVA Air, like most airlines, is operating a very reduced schedule due to border restrictions globally.

Until last week, Taiwan had not reported domestic transmission in eight months, thanks to early and effective moves to stop the virus, including mass mask wearing and strict quarantines for all arrivals.

Taiwan has logged 795 confirmed infections, the vast majority imported, including seven deaths. A total of 127 people are currently being treated in hospital.

Wary after the domestic infection, some New Year's Eve events around Taiwan have been scaled back or cancelled, but major celebrations are still expected to go ahead, albeit with tightened controls like mandatory mask wearing.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 29, 2020 03:34 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei ends at over 30-year high on hopes for expanded US stimulus

[TOKYO] Japan's Nikkei share average ended at a more than three-decade high on Tuesday, as risk appetite improved on...

Dec 29, 2020 03:03 PM
Government & Economy

Delhi Airport says it's ready for vaccine distribution challenge

[NEW DELHI] Distributing vaccines around India will pose plenty of logistical headaches given the size of the...

Dec 29, 2020 02:57 PM
Transport

Brexit deal may be too little, too late for UK's car industry

[LONDON] The auto industry dodged disaster when the UK and European Union sealed a post-Brexit trade accord, but not...

Dec 29, 2020 02:06 PM
Government & Economy

Three company directors charged with conspiring to cheat IBM Capital of S$160,500

THREE directors of different companies have been charged in court with conspiring to cheat financial leasing firm...

Dec 29, 2020 01:37 PM
Garage

Ant considers holding company with regulation similar to bank: sources

[BEIJING] Jack Ma's under-seige Ant Group is planning to fold its financial operations into a holding company that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Twelve Cupcakes founders charged with offences under Employment of Foreign Manpower Act

Chip Eng Seng scraps kindergarten tie-up with Repton

Stocks to watch: Nutryfarm, Starhill Global Reit, Chip Eng Seng, First Reit, CDW

Thais dipping into gold savings undermine steps to rein in baht

Single-owner plots, older CBD office sites in spotlight amid residential sales buzz: report

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for