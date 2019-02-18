You are here

Home > Transport

Tensions rise at Air France-KLM over fate of Dutch unit's CEO

Pieter Elbers has the support of managers and staff but the carrier's new CEO wants to streamline management as part of an overhaul
Mon, Feb 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190218_NVTENSIONS18_3698472.jpg
Air France-KLM's new CEO thinks that Mr Elbers might not be fully behind plans to strengthen ties between Air France and KLM.

Amsterdam

JUST as Air France-KLM looks set to turn the page on last year's crippling labour strife, the carrier is facing a revolt by its Dutch arm.

A tussle over the reappointment of Pieter Elbers, who leads the KLM unit, sparked a noisy demonstration of support Thursday for the executive from staffers, managers and even Dutch officials, including a petition signed by more than 25,000 employees.

The show of force followed news that Air France-KLM's new CEO Ben Smith was considering replacing Mr Elbers on the grounds that he might not be fully behind plans to strengthen ties between Air France and KLM.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The flap brought to the fore long-simmering tensions between the French and Dutch carriers, which joined in a 2004 merger, but operate semi-independently.

"There is a new top man at the firm who is obviously working on the strategy," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said at a press conference in The Hague on Friday. "As the Dutch government, we must try to act to ensure that the decisions within the company are taken in line with what was previously agreed during the merger and in line with Dutch interests."

Mr Smith, a former Air Canada executive, took over in September and quickly struck landmark deals with labour representatives, ending a bout of unrest that resulted in costly French strikes last year.

An accord with pilots could be next - the results of a referendum over a union-backed pay and benefits proposal will probably be known Tuesday. A day later, Air France-KLM is likely to report an annual profit, even after the strikes in France cost it an estimated 335 million euros (S$511 million).

Now, Mr Smith, 47, wants to bring Air France and KLM closer. While some departments are integrated, such as revenue management - where analysts seek to fill seats as profitably as possible - others, including aircraft purchasing, still operate separately. To that end, he is seeking to join the supervisory board of KLM.

The merger 15 years ago brought together the flag carriers, but their complicated governance structure still reflects guarantees given at the time to safeguard a degree of autonomy for KLM.

Subsequent agreements have ensured KLM headquarters' jobs won't be transferred to Paris and the carrier will keep its financial independence. Mr Smith wants to streamline operations.

He met with KLM's board Friday to discuss Mr Elbers, joined by the Franco-Dutch carrier's appointment committee, a spokeswoman for KLM said. Mr Smith spoke with Dutch government officials earlier in the day.

Mr Elbers will attend the presentation of Air France-KLM earnings in Paris, another KLM spokeswoman said. Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra and Infrastructure Minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen, who met Mr Smith on Friday morning, stressed the importance of the carrier to the Dutch economy, Mr Hoekstra told reporters in The Hague.

The Dutch government owns 5.9 per cent of KLM, while the French state holds a 14 per cent stake in Air-France KLM. The conversation was "intensive and it won't be the last one", said Mr Hoekstra, who backs Mr Elbers. "It is strange to see that we have this discussion with each other while the Dutch part has performed well in recent years."

Higher profit margins at KLM have been a source of tension since Air France acquired the Dutch business. The unit boosted revenue passenger kilometres - the number of customers times the distance flown - by 4 per cent in 2018, compared with a gain of just 1.9 per cent at Air France and its Hop! division.

KLM officials sent a letter to Air France-KLM's board to insist they support Mr Elbers at their next meeting, on Feb 19. In the missive, the Dutch managers warned of possible social unrest at the company should Mr Elbers leave. KLM went so far as to hire a public relations adviser in Paris to handle the situation, and spread the #BlueStormRising hashtag to defend the 48-year-old executive.

Any strikes by pilots could do damage because of their ability to ground flights. Mr Smith's two immediate predecessors left the company after labour talks descended into open conflict.

The proposed agreement with the French pilots would secure changes to remuneration and increased flexibility, according to the airline. While that bodes well, Mr Smith will need to follow through with further measures to pare costs and boost sales if the French unit is to close the profitability gap not just with European rivals such as British Airways but also with KLM. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Amazon places big bet on aspiring Tesla rival Rivian

UK airline flybmi collapses under fuel costs, Brexit pressures

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Porsche warns UK buyers of possible 10% hard Brexit price hike

Uber narrows losses, growth slows on the road to IPO

Vietnamese airlines granted access to US market for first time

Editor's Choice

BT_20190218_LMXFRAGRANCEIZLL_3698201.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b

Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors

BT_20190218_MRBEST6NCF_3698530.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?

Most Read

1 Hyflux's replies to Sias raise more questions
2 Peak-hour trips in Singapore should take no more than 45 minutes by 2040, says panel
3 Singtel, StarHub shares stumble after earnings misses
4 Hot stock: ThaiBev shares surge 9% on back of stellar Q1 results; DBS maintains 'buy'
5 Hyflux CEO to contribute entire stake to restructuring plan

Must Read

BT_20190218_LMXFRAGRANCEIZLL_3698201.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b

BT_20190218_CCADVENT13_3698205.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Garage

Dialysis device startup Advent Access soothes kidney patients' pain

BT_20190218_SPTIN15_3698204.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Garage

Tin Men takes a shine to potential of IoT startup Overdrive

Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening