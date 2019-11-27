You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla and Ford trade challenges in macho truck world

Wed, Nov 27, 2019 - 6:48 AM

rk_ElonMusk_271119.jpg
Dueling tough talk was exchanged on Twitter after Tesla chief executive Elon Musk posted a video of a freshly-unveiled "Cybertruck" trouncing a Ford F-150 in a tug-of-war.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Tesla and Ford were in a virtual stare-down on Tuesday in the macho truck world, each claiming their electric pick-up was strongest.

Dueling tough talk was exchanged on Twitter after Tesla chief executive Elon Musk posted a video of a freshly-unveiled "Cybertruck" trouncing a Ford F-150 in a tug-of-war.

The video had logged nearly 13 million views at Twitter as of early Tuesday in California, and been "retweeted" more than 110,000 times.

In the clip, a wedge-shaped Cybertruck drags an F-150 uphill, with smoke coming from the Ford's rear wheels as it tries to go downhill.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Better than a Ford F-150, faster than a Porsche 911," Musk claimed in an earlier tweet.

SEE ALSO

146,000 orders for Tesla Cybertruck two days after shattering reveal

Ford Motor Company vice-president Sunny Madra issued a challenge to Musk in response to the video,

"Hey @Elon, send us a Cybertruck and we will do the apples to apples test for you," Mr Madra tweeted.

"Bring it on," Mr Musk fired back.

Musk's boasts ignited online debate, with Ford defenders arguing the F-150 was at a disadvantage for reasons that included lacking a load to enhance rear-wheel drive traction and that the Cybertruck may have gotten a head-start.

Tesla's new electric pickup truck has secured almost 150,000 orders, Mr Musk said on Twitter just two days after its big reveal went embarrassingly wrong.

The billionaire Tesla co-founder floundered on stage in California last week when the vehicle's armoured glass windows cracked in a demonstration intended to prove their indestructible design.

The industrial-looking Cybertruck is covered in the same steel alloy Mr Musk plans to use for his SpaceX Starship rocket and will be able to go from 0 to 100 kmh in about three seconds, the Tesla chief executive claimed in his presentation.

He said the entry-level model will have a starting price of US$39,900 and a 400km range, while a deluxe option will be able to travel twice the distance and will sell for US$69,900.

No date has been given for its release, but analysts said it would not be ready before the end of 2021 at the earliest.

AFP

Transport

UK car body warns output will slump if Brexit leads to tariffs with EU

Tunisia's state airline to axe 400 jobs in cost-cutting plan

Canada's biggest rail strike in a decade ends, backlogs could nag shippers

FAA says it will be the sole issuer of new Boeing 737 Max airworthiness certificates

Fighting and fixing cyber threats at sea

Hyundai Motor to invest US$1.55b in first Indonesia car plant

BREAKING

Nov 27, 2019 07:57 AM
Stocks

NYSE looks to allow capital raise through direct listings

[NEW YORK] The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) said on Tuesday it had filed with the US Securities and Exchange...

Nov 27, 2019 07:30 AM
Banking & Finance

Ex-Barclays banker taken aback by fees Qatar demanded, court hears

[LONDON] Roger Jenkins, a former senior Barclays banker tasked with securing a financial lifeline from Qatar at the...

Nov 27, 2019 07:11 AM
Energy & Commodities

South Africa to create extra space for nuclear waste

[JOHANNESBURG] Radioactive waste storage facilities at South Africa's nuclear power station Koeberg will fill up...

Nov 27, 2019 07:09 AM
Government & Economy

Trump cracks impeachment jokes at turkey pardoning

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump turned the quirky annual White House ritual of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys...

Nov 27, 2019 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

Next phase of Trump impeachment hearings set for Dec 4

[WASHINGTON] The House Judiciary Committee said on Tuesday it would begin hearings on December 4 in the next phase...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly