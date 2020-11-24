Tesla market value crosses US$500b as shares surge six-fold this year

Tesla crossed US$500 billion in market value on Tuesday as investors lapped up its shares in the run-up to its addition to the S&P 500 index, extending a meteoric rally that has seen the stock gain more than six times this year.

[SAN CARLOS] Tesla crossed US$500 billion in market value on Tuesday as investors lapped up its shares in the run-up to its addition to the S&P 500 index, extending a meteoric rally that has seen the stock gain more than six times this year.

Shares of the electric-car maker have risen nearly 28 per cent since the S&P Dow Jones Indices decided to add the company to the benchmark index from Dec 21.

Its shares rose as much as 3.9 per cent to a record high of US$542.35 in early trading, valuing the company briefly at US$514 billion.

The recent rally has also boosted chief executive officer Elon Musk's net worth by US$7.2 billion to US$127.9 billion, helping him go past Bill Gates to become the world's second-richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Mr Musk, who was ranked 35th in January, has added US$100.3 billion to his net worth so far this year, according to the index.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Tesla has become by far the world's most valuable automaker, despite a production that is a fraction of Toyota Motor, Volkswagen or General Motors.

Shares of other electric vehicle (EV) makers have also risen in the last few months as President-elect Joe Biden made boosting EVs a top priority during his campaign.

"One of the core underpinnings of the Biden platform will be around pushing clean energy and zero-emissions vehicles with hopes of accelerating the deployment of electric vehicles and public charging outlets by 2030," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note.

REUTERS