You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla reveals plans to build cars in Shanghai

Wed, Jun 06, 2018 - 11:30 AM

2018-06-05T163836Z_98707398_RC195B2849D0_RTRMADP_3_TESLA-SHAREHOLDERS.JPG
Tesla on Tuesday revealed to shareholders that it is working with officials in China to build electric cars and battery packs in Shanghai.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Tesla on Tuesday revealed to shareholders that it is working with officials in China to build electric cars and battery packs in Shanghai.

Tesla head of worldwide sales Robin Ren disclosed the planned location of Tesla's second "Gigafactory" while co-founder and chief Elon Musk fielded questions at an annual shareholders meeting.

"We are incredibly excited to build the first Gigafactory outside the US in China, specifically it is going to be in Shanghai," Ren said.

He added that discussions with government officials in China have been "really great" and that more details about the Shanghai plant would be shared "soon."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For Tesla to make affordable vehicles, "it is going to be important to localise production to at least a continent level," Mr Musk said.

Tesla hoped to have pinpointed a spot for a Gigafactory in Europe by the end of this year, according to its chief, who added that the company ultimately expects to have 10 to 12 such plants worldwide.

Gigafactories will produce battery packs and cars on site, according to Mr Musk. Tesla's gigafactory in the US state of Nevada makes batteries for the company's cars, which are built in northern California.

Tesla last month Mr Musk told employees the electric carmaker is being reorganised to speed up production of Model 3 vehicles - a key to profitability at the fast-growing firm.

"To ensure that Tesla is well prepared for the future, we have been undertaking a thorough reorganization of our company," the memo obtained by AFP said.

"As part of the reorg, we are flattening the management structure to improve communication, combining functions where sensible and trimming activities that are not vital to the success of our mission."

During an earnings call in May, Mr Musk said Tesla was on the road to hitting goals in coming months for the more affordable Model 3 and achieving profitability by the end of this year.

Tesla has a company in Shanghai focused on technology development in China, a crucial market for the California-based firm as the country plans to scrap ownership limits for foreign automakers.

In an apparent vote of confidence in Mr Musk, shareholders rejected by a large majority a proposal on the ballot to split the chairman and chief executive roles, both of which are held by the co-founder.

The move would have removed Mr Musk as chairman of the Tesla board. Shareholders also re-elected board members whose seats were being challenged.

AFP

Transport

NUS Enterprise inks MOUs to expand support for Singapore startups

ComfortDelGro sees uptick in bookings

Tesla's Musk says 'quite likely' will meet Model 3 goal; directors re-elected

Grab launches venture arm to 'transform South-east Asia'

Incubator arms of CMA CGM and PSA join hands to drive innovation

Ongoing dispute with neighbours might keep Qatar Airways in red

Editor's Choice

BT_20180606_JLBOS_3462085.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore cracks AUM target two years early

BT_20180606_JABIZ6_3462126.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Quarterly survey finds business sentiment at three-year high

BT_20180606_JQGRAB6_3462187.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Startups

Grab launches venture arm to 'transform South-east Asia'

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
5 Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-taxi-6062019.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro sees uptick in bookings

BT_20180606_JLBOS_3462085.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore cracks AUM target two years early

Jun 6, 2018
Transport

NUS Enterprise inks MOUs to expand support for Singapore startups

Jun 6, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Straits Trading, CFM Holdings, Ramba Energy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening