Tesla says starts delivering Shanghai-made Model Y in China
[BEIJING] Tesla Inc said on Monday it has started delivering its Shanghai-made Model Y sports utility vehicles to customers in China.
A representative for the US automaker made the comment in response to a query from Reuters.
The company obtained permission to start selling the cars from the Chinese government in November and has set a starting price of 339,900 yuan (S$69,840).
REUTERS
