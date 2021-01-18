You are here

Tesla says starts delivering Shanghai-made Model Y in China

Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 12:35 PM

Tesla Inc said on Monday it has started delivering its Shanghai-made Model Y sports utility vehicles to customers in China.
[BEIJING] Tesla Inc said on Monday it has started delivering its Shanghai-made Model Y sports utility vehicles to customers in China.

A representative for the US automaker made the comment in response to a query from Reuters.

The company obtained permission to start selling the cars from the Chinese government in November and has set a starting price of 339,900 yuan (S$69,840).

