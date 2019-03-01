You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla's 'mass market' US$35k electric car ready to order, online

Fri, Mar 01, 2019 - 9:08 AM

SL_tesla_030119_23.jpg
Tesla said Thursday its Model 3 - heralded as an electric car for the masses - is available for order online only at a price of US$35,000, with delivery promised within a month.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Tesla said Thursday its Model 3 - heralded as an electric car for the masses - is available for order online only at a price of US$35,000, with delivery promised within a month.

The announcement fulfills a vision of Tesla founder and chief Elon Musk, who has touted a more affordable electric car as part of his vision of weaning drivers from gasoline-powered vehicles.

The Model 3 was to be priced at US$35,000 when Tesla first began taking orders in 2016, but the cheapest version before today was about US$10,000 more expensive despite price cuts that followed reductions in the US federal tax credit for vehicles not burning fossil fuels.

Mr Musk described the Model 3 early on as "the final step in the master plan: a mass market, affordable car."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

With Model 3, Tesla aimed to show it can appeal to the general public and produce cars en masse.

Not long after Tesla was founded in 2003, Musk said the plan was to use money from high-end electric vehicles to create more affordable offerings to make the technology the new automotive norm.

As it launched its least expensive Tesla, the company said it would sell only via the internet.

"To achieve these prices while remaining financially sustainable, Tesla is shifting sales worldwide to online only," Tesla said in a statement.

The "standard" Model 3 has a smaller range before recharging, of 350km.

Its specifications include a top speed of 208kmh and 0-96.6kmh acceleration of 5.6 seconds.

"Although lower in cost, it is built to achieve the same perfect 5-star safety rating as the longer-ranged version," Tesla said.

Tesla also introduced a Model 3 Standard Range Plus, which offers a more powerful drivetrain and premium interior features at a price of US$37,000.

Tesla shares that closed the formal trading day up slightly slid 3.3 per cent to US$309.38 in after-market trades that followed release of the news.

"The bears will focus on this news as a sign that lower profitability and demand are catalyzing this move and strategic pivot, which we strongly disagree with," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note about Tesla to investors.

"We believe this strategic shift was the right move at the right time for Tesla, although the stock will be a 'prove me' name for the next 6-9 months."

AFP

Transport

US Navy's version of F-35 jet 'ready for combat'

France's heavy corporate hand irks foreign partners

Airlines reroute, cancel flights as India, Pakistan down fighter jets

Cathay Pacific mulls  bid for HNA's HK carriers

Apple self-driving car layoffs give hints to division's direction

Aston Martin beats car-sales goal, bullish on 2019 growth

Editor's Choice

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

BT_20190301_MRHYFLUX_3710252.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias urges Hyflux senior creditors to give up more for perp and pref holders

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
5 Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

Must Read

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

SL_hyflux_030119_24.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, Olam, Oxley, First Resources, Hong Fok

BT_20190301_ABMARKET1TY95_3710378.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

New Gems grant not a subsidy scheme for SGX: Ong Ye Kung

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening