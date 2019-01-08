Thomson-East Coast line to add MRT station at Founders' Memorial in Marina Bay

Get our introductory offer at only
THE Thomson-East Coast MRT line (TEL) will have an additional stop between Tanjong Rhu and Gardens by the Bay stations, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Monday.
The Founders' Memorial station will be named after and situated next to a 5 hectare memorial
