You are here

Home > Transport

Three Japan automakers admit false emissions data

Thu, Aug 09, 2018 - 12:21 PM

BP-CARlogocollage-090818.jpg
Japan's Suzuki Motor, Mazda and Yamaha have admitted using false emissions data for some vehicles, the transport ministry said Thursday, in the latest product quality scandal to hit the country's auto sector.
PHOTOS: REUTERS, LIANHE ZAOBAO, AFP

[TOKYO] Japan's Suzuki Motor, Mazda and Yamaha have admitted using false emissions data for some vehicles, the transport ministry said Thursday, in the latest product quality scandal to hit the country's auto sector.

The companies came forward after the ministry last month ordered 23 auto and motorbike companies to conduct in-house probes after it emerged Nissan and Subaru had cheated on fuel economy and emissions data.

All three reported "inappropriate handling" of vehicle inspections, the ministry said.

They said incomplete emissions tests were done on some of its vehicles, but its officials certified the results as though the tests had been administered properly.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Suzuki admitted improper inspections on 6,401 vehicles, or nearly half of those subject to sample checking, between 2012 and 2018.

Mazda said its 72 vehicles or 3.8 per cent of those in its sample were affected, while Yamaha put the figure at 2.1 per cent of its motorbike sample.

The ministry said it would "examine their reports and take strict measures if necessary". It said most of the 20 other companies asked to examine their data had reported no misconduct, while several others were still investigating.

The admissions are the latest in a string of scandals involving data falsification and testing standard breaches in Japan's key auto sector.

In July, Nissan admitted data on exhaust emissions and fuel economy had been "altered" for some of its vehicles, and last year the firm was forced to recall more than a million vehicles after admitting staff without proper authorisation had carried out some inspections.

AFP

Transport

Boeing says 737 production woes will last through year's end

Ford celebrates 10 millionth Mustang while banking on car's draw

New York moves to cap Uber, app-ride vehicles

Tesla board to weigh go-private as Musk faces questions

Car COEs creep up while others dip

SBS Transit Q2 profit up 52.9%

Editor's Choice

BP_infrastructure_090818_3.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
SME

Infrastructure gaps in region mean business for Singapore SMEs

BT_20180809_KRKWEK9_3527382.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Real Estate

Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL

BT_20180809_LMXSING9_3527259.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Q1 earnings fall 6.6% on price wars in India, Indonesia

Most Read

1 EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees
2 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
3 OCBC to re-price mortgages for gradual margin lift
4 SingHealth attack was by APT group typically linked to foreign governments: Iswaran
5 Singtel Q1 profit down 7% on weaker results from Airtel, Telkomsel
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_infrastructure_090818_3.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
SME

Infrastructure gaps in region mean business for Singapore SMEs

BT_20180809_KRKWEK9_3527382.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Real Estate

Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL

BP_CDL_090818_4.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Real Estate

CDL gunning for recurring Ebitda of S$900m in 10 years

BP_pudong_090818_5.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Government & Economy

The East Wind is blowing: SE Asian startups should target China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening