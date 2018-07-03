You are here

Home > Transport

Top US automakers report higher vehicle sales in June

Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 11:42 PM

doc70upfsbcm2dvw55o9z8_doc6zgjxtqtmt47qbdrbqe.jpg
Top US automakers reported stronger June sales, as consumers continued to snap up sport utility vehicles and trucks in larger numbers, parking for now worries about rising fuel prices, higher interest rates and trade tensions.

[BENGALURU] Top US automakers reported stronger June sales, as consumers continued to snap up sport utility vehicles and trucks in larger numbers, parking for now worries about rising fuel prices, higher interest rates and trade tensions.

Investors have sold off shares in Detroit automakers General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV during the past month. Rising tensions between the United States and its trade partners and threats of tit-for-tat auto tariffs have rattled the auto sector, adding to worries that the US auto industry's nine-year recovery from the 2008 financial crisis must soon end.

Still, June was a solid month for vehicle demand in the United States, and especially for the SUVs and large pickups that generate the bulk of global profits for the Detroit Three.

A poll of economists by Reuters showed expectations of a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 17.0 million vehicles for the US auto industry in June. US vehicle demand hit a record 17.5 million vehicles in 2016.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

No 1 US automaker General Motors, which stopped reporting monthly numbers beginning April, said its sales rose 4.6 per cent to 758,376 for the quarter ended June 30, helped by strong truck sales and a wave of all-new crossovers.

"Customers are buying with confidence because the economy is strong and they expect it to remain strong," said Kurt McNeil, GM US vice president, sales operations.

Ford, the No 2 US automaker, said it sold 230,635 vehicles in June, compared with 227,979, a year earlier. Sales of Ford-brand SUVs grew 8.1 per cent to 77,453 vehicles, and were a record for the month, the company said.

Ford said its F-series large pickup trucks, the best-selling model line in the US market, were on track to top the previous annual record of 939,511 vehicles sold set in 2004.

Fiat Chrysler said June US sales rose about 8 per cent to 202,264 vehicles, led by the Jeep brand, which notched its best June ever with a 19 per cent increase.

A positive sign for automakers is that US jobless rates are at the lowest levels since 2000, and average incomes are starting to grow more robustly. Still many analysts are forecasting weaker sales for the second half of 2018 and further declines in US vehicle demand next year.

Rising interest rates are increasing monthly payments for cars and home mortgages, and bankers are tightening terms for vehicle loans, Cox Automotive economist Charlie Chesbrough said during a recent briefing on the industry outlook. "Affordability is getting tighter," he said.

Cox forecasts US car and light truck sales will decline to 16.8 million vehicles this year, and slide to 16.5 million vehicles in 2020.

General Motors and other automakers have warned sales could drop dramatically if US President Donald Trump imposes steep tariffs on foreign vehicles and imported auto parts, raising prices to consumers and costs to manufacturers.

REUTERS

Transport

Spurned Air France-KLM CEO candidate takes aim at suitor Accor

Spurned Air France-KLM CEO candidate takes aim at suitor Accor

Paris or London? Budget airlines push summer deals to Europe

Paris or London? Budget airlines push summer deals to Europe

Lyft follows Uber into bike-sharing lane, buying owner of CitiBike

Tesla production leader Doug Field exits company

Editor's Choice

BT_20180703_YOENBLOC3_3488257.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale

nz-hdb-010718.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite of Singapore firms dips as they pursue revamp

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
4 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
5 CIMB rolls out "first online application" for S'pore-dollar fixed deposit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file70ukarpaapw1mau7am7k.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Former PM Najib arrested

file70ukarpaapw1mau7am7k.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jansen Mansion 01 resized.png
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

Two more residential sites up for collective sale

file6zsiin72cht6t8hyg76.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening