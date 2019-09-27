You are here

Toyota, Subaru to boost ties with additional investment: sources

Fri, Sep 27, 2019 - 10:39 AM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Toyota Motor Corp and Subaru Corp aim to strengthen their partnership by investing in each other, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Toyota would boost its stake in Subaru to more than 20 per cent from the current 16.7 per cent, and is set to approve the decision at a board meeting on Friday, the people said. Subaru would reciprocate with a stake in Toyota that would roughly equal the value of Toyota's additional investment, one of them said.

The sources declined to be identified because the information is not yet public. 

REUTERS

