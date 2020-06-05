You are here

Home > Transport

Toyota teams up with five China companies to develop fuel cells

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 5:48 PM

[TOKYO] Toyota Motor is forming a joint venture with five Chinese companies including Beijing Automobile Group and China FAW to develop fuel cells for commercial vehicles, seeking to push deeper into China and the market for the alternate energy source.

The other partners are Beijing SinoHytec, Dongfeng Motor and Guangzhou Automobile Group, the companies said in a statement Friday. Toyota has already partnered with Guangzhou Auto and China FAW to develop fuel cell vehicles. Their joint venture will be called United Fuel Cell System R&D, based in Beijing and starting with an initial investment of 5 billion yen (S$64.2 million).

"China is really trying to commit to fuel cells," said Seiji Sugiura, an analyst at Tokyo Tokai Research.

Toyota has been one of the biggest backers of fuel cells among global automakers, betting that they can become a source of energy for electric vehicles (EV) on par or even better than batteries. Even so, the Japanese automaker has also begun to put more resources into battery development. The partnership with the Chinese companies underscores Toyota's continued interest in fuel cells, especially for commercial applications such as buses and trucks.

Despite the backing of Toyota and other industry giants touting the benefits of fuel-cell vehicles — they refuel faster and are more suitable for driving long distances than all-electric vehicles — the technology hasn't caught on due its expensive price tag.

SEE ALSO

Tesla revises Germany plan to have car plant cranking in a year

Toyota will hold 65 per cent of the new joint venture, it said in the statement.

But China has the muscle to change all that should it make hydrogen-powered vehicles a national priority. The world's biggest car market is set to embrace hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles in the same way that it did EVs, Wan Gang, who's been called the father of China's electric-car movement, said last year.

FAW and Dongfeng are two of the three state owned auto making groups in China. Beijing Auto and GAC are the partners of foreign carmakers including Daimler.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Asian airlines rally as American Airlines lifts hopes of resumed travel

GM Cruise trying to poach engineers from struggling rival Zoox

Hot stock: SIA Engineering gains 9.4%, receives SGX query

American Airlines soars 41% as plan to add July flights sparks relief rally

Over 100 Scoot cabin crew take up temporary jobs at sensor firm

Japan to allow re-entry for some resident foreigners

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 5, 2020 05:38 PM
Technology

Facebook to apply state media labels on Russian, Chinese outlets

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook will start labelling Russian, Chinese and other state-controlled media organisations, and...

Jun 5, 2020 05:27 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 5.51...

Jun 5, 2020 05:15 PM
Government & Economy

Fortitude Budget: Singapore's fiscal strategy keeps longer-term needs in view

EVEN as it battles the Covid-19 crisis, Singapore continues to plan ahead for "significant fiscal outlay" to meet...

Jun 5, 2020 05:14 PM
Transport

Asian airlines rally as American Airlines lifts hopes of resumed travel

[TOKYO] The fledgling recovery in Asian airline stocks caught an updraft on a bullish outlook from one of the world'...

Jun 5, 2020 05:11 PM
Government & Economy

Fortitude Budget: Govt will not take advantage of low interest rates to borrow

THE government will not borrow for current spending out of prudence and fairness to future generations, but also...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.