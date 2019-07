Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it will invest US$600 million in Didi Chuxing and a new joint venture, as part of an agreement to expand collaboration with the Chinese ride-hailing giant in the country.

[BEIJING] Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it will invest US$600 million in Didi Chuxing and a new joint venture, as part of an agreement to expand collaboration with the Chinese ride-hailing giant in the country.

The Japanese carmaker also said that the new joint venture will include Toyota's local partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd.

REUTERS