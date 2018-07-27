You are here

Home > Transport

Truckers' strike hits Indian industry

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 10:00 PM

doc716zwseqpt01i4zvc46h_doc713uls3bzlv1hvcumdxq.jpg
Indian carmakers Friday said they faced an "unprecedented crisis" due to an ongoing strike by truckers which has caused parts shortages and hit exports.
AFP

[NEW DELHI] Indian carmakers Friday said they faced an "unprecedented crisis" due to an ongoing strike by truckers which has caused parts shortages and hit exports.

The All India Motor Transport Congress called the strike to press Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to reduce taxes on fuel, roll back higher insurance premiums and cut highway tolls.

The truck drivers' union says hundreds of thousands of members are backing the campaign which has seen vehicles stranded at borders and fears that food prices could rise because of shortages.

Media reports said many Indian industrial giants and suppliers of essential food commodities were suffering growing disruption.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers(Siam) said its members, including Tata Motors and the Indian operations of Ford and Skoda, faced an "unprecedented crisis" because of parts shortages due to the week-long strike.

Siam deputy director general Sugato Sen said in a statement that consignments were stuck on roads across India.

"Even the exports have taken a hit, resulting in losses for most of our members, who are unable to fulfil their export commitments," Mr Sen said.

Industrialised states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu which have key textile, pharmaceutical, chemical and ceramic industries have also seen disruptions.

Experts said that while essential food items had so far avoided problems because of local supplies, prices would soon start rising if the strike goes on.

On the Indian frontier with Pakistan, Amarjeet Singh Chinda and about 350 other drivers joined the strike earlier in the week, largely halting the limited cross-border trade between the arch-rivals.

"Other associations have been on a strike since July 20 but we only joined three days ago after others insisted that we show solidarity with a common cause against the government," Chinda, president of the Attari border truck operators association, told AFP.

The association's drivers mostly transport dried fruit, dates, cement and gypsum from Pakistan. These are collected at the Attari crossing in Punjab state, the only place where goods can go between the two countries.

AFP

Transport

ComfortDelGro to buy up to 1,200 hybrid Hyundai cabs

Ruling Grab-Uber deal anti-competitive may hurt innovation, investor interest: Grab investor

Grab defends its Uber merger to Singapore competition watchdog, says has kept to pre-merger pricing

Airbus shares hit record after core profit beats forecasts

Hyundai Motor Q2 profit drops on US slump and slow China recovery

Boeing biding its time on '797' family

Editor's Choice

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo

BP_Kay Woo_270718_5.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
3 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
4 Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre
5 Singtel board grilled on debt, cybersecurity in three-hour AGM
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2, 7.4% in H1; growth forecasts cut on new property curbs

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_HDB_270718_73.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resales rise 33.3% in Q2; prices inch up 0.1%

BP_SGcbd_270718_66.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Office rentals rise by slower 1.6% in Q2, up 9.4% from year ago: URA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening