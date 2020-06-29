You are here

Home > Transport

UAE suspends receiving passengers from Pakistan as of June 29 over Covid-19 fears

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 6:48 AM

ym-dia-290620.jpg
The United Arab Emirates will not receive passengers coming from Pakistan as of June 29 until a special Covid-19 lab is set up to test them, the civil aviation authority said on Sunday.
PHOTO: AFP

[DUBAI] The United Arab Emirates will not receive passengers coming from Pakistan as of June 29 until a special Covid-19 lab is set up to test them, the civil aviation authority said on Sunday.

The decision also applies to transit flights originating from Pakistan, where the number of...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

At least 12 Filipinos missing in boat collision: media

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Boeing 737 MAX certification flight tests to begin on Monday: sources

GM seeks US appeals court ruling to continue legal fight with Fiat Chrysler

Boeing 737 MAX test flight could be as soon as next week: sources

Pakistan airline under fire in fake pilot licence scandal

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 29, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus deaths pass half a million: AFP tally

[PARIS] More than half a million people have been killed by the novel coronavirus, nearly two thirds of them in the...

Jun 29, 2020 06:52 AM
Technology

Amazon workers in Germany to go on strike over coronavirus infections

[FRANKFURT] Workers at six Amazon sites in Germany will go on strike on Monday in protest over safety after some...

Jun 29, 2020 06:47 AM
Energy & Commodities

Shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy files for bankruptcy

[BENGALURU] Shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, the biggest...

Jun 29, 2020 06:46 AM
Government & Economy

UK's top civil servant to stand down

[LONDON] Britain's top civil servant Sir Mark Sedwill said on Sunday he will stand down as it was revealed part of...

Jun 29, 2020 06:43 AM
Transport

At least 12 Filipinos missing in boat collision: media

[MANILA] At least 12 Filipinos were missing early Monday after a collision between their fishing boat and a foreign...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.