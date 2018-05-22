You are here

Home > Transport

Uber hit with harassment suit following policy shift

Tue, May 22, 2018 - 6:39 AM

BP_UBER_220518_29.jpg
Uber was hit with a lawsuit Monday alleging sexual harassment and discrimination against female employees, apparently the first case in court since the ride-hailing giant scrapped a requirement for arbitration of such claims.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber was hit with a lawsuit Monday alleging sexual harassment and discrimination against female employees, apparently the first case in court since the ride-hailing giant scrapped a requirement for arbitration of such claims.

Former Uber software engineer Ingrid Avendano's suit filed in California superior court contends the company work culture was "permeated with degrading, marginalising, discriminatory, and sexually harassing conduct towards women" and that this was perpetuated and condoned by managers.

According to a statement from Ms Avendano's lawyers, she raised concerns but "was met with Uber's entrenched disregard for the rights of its women employees and a refusal to take effective steps to prevent harassment."

The statement added that she also "suffered blatant retaliation, including denial of promotions and raises, unwarranted negative performance reviews, and placement on an oppressively demanding on-call schedule that had detrimental effects on her health."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ms Avendano worked at Uber from 2014 to 2017, a time when the company faced a series of allegations about harassment, a toxic work culture and unscrupulous business practices.

Last week, Uber said it was scrapping a policy that required claims of sexual misconduct to be taken to arbitration, which in most cases result in confidential settlements. Uber rival Lyft announced a similar move the same day.

Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi, who was hired last year, said the move was "an important step forward in our commitment to safety and transparency."

Ms Avendano was a member of a group of Uber employees who agreed to a settlement totaling US$10 million in March 2018, according to a source familiar with the matter.

She opted out of that settlement to pursue her claim individually in court following Uber's decision to revise its policy, according to her lawyers.

Asked about the lawsuit, an Uber spokesperson did not directly address the allegations but highlighted the new policy moves.

"Uber is moving in a new direction. Last week, we proactively announced changes to our arbitration policies," a statement said.

"And in the past year, we have implemented a new salary and equity structure based on the market, overhauled our performance review process, published diversity and inclusion reports, and created and delivered diversity and leadership trainings to thousands of employees globally."

Arbitration clauses in employment policies have played a role in high-profile settlements involving film mogul Harvey Weinstein and others, with accusations and settlements made behind closed doors.

AFP

Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

Grab partners Maybank to promote GrabPay in Malaysia

Thai Airways finds new CEO after 2-year search

Ryanair posts record annual profit; stays cautious about year ahead

At US$78,000, Tesla pushes Model 3 beyond reach of the masses

Aston Martin gears up for more growth ahead of possible flotation

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_220518_4.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

May 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR's expansion plans extend beyond Singapore's shores

Most Read

1 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Ascendas India Trust, Tat Hong, Perennial
3 PM Lee Hsien Loong meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya
4 Perennial appoints Europe's luxury hotel group Kempinski to operate Capitol Singapore hotel
5 Wholesale electricity price spikes unsettle independent retailers
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_220518_4.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

BT_20180522_VIPANEL22_3444790.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Deep understanding of Asean is key to seizing opportunities: panellists

BT_20180522_VIAVIATION22_3444793.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Improved aviation infrastructure needed to spur growth in Asean, says Liew Mun Leong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening