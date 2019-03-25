You are here

Uber to buy Middle Eastern rival Careem: report

Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 6:25 AM

Uber is set to buy its Middle Eastern rival Careem for US$3.1 billion, financial news agency Bloomberg reported on Sunday.
[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber is set to buy its Middle Eastern rival Careem for US$3.1 billion, financial news agency Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

The deal, expected to be announced Tuesday, will see Uber pay US$1.4 billion in cash and the rest in notes convertible to Uber shares, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

It comes as Uber prepares for its initial public offering - expected next month - which could, according to some estimates, see the rideshare giant's value increase to US$100 billion.

Dubai-based Careem boast more than a million drivers and 30 million users across 90 cities.

