You are here

Home > Transport

Uber to test letting riders record trip chats

Thu, Nov 21, 2019 - 6:55 AM

nz_uber_211125.jpg
Uber said on Wednesday plans to test a safety feature that lets passengers and drivers record their conversations and share them with the rideshare service.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber said on Wednesday plans to test a safety feature that lets passengers and drivers record their conversations and share them with the rideshare service.

A test run of the option is planned to start next month in Brazil and Mexico, with the potential to expand it beyond those countries.

"If necessary, this tool can help give us more clarity about what happened inside the vehicle on a trip," Uber global security products director Sachin Kansal said in an online post.

The move comes amid rising concerns over safety and reports of assaults and harassment in rideshare vehicles.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Recording conversations could help determine facts in a dispute, but could also raise issues around privacy.

SEE ALSO

Uber safety culture lacking in autonomous car incident: regulator

Audio recorded using the feature in the Uber smartphone app is encrypted and left on the handset, where remains unless a rider or driver decides to share it with the California-based company, according to Sachin.

At the end of a trip, the Uber app will query whether there was a problem during the ride and a person wants to send the audio file.

The audio can't be replayed by riders or drivers, according to the company. Uber has software "keys" to unlock encrypted audio that it is given.

AFP

Transport

General Motors sues Fiat Chrysler over bribes to auto union

SIA-MAB partnership is about dollars and sense

Airlines' fuel practices raise doubts over environmental commitments

COEs end mixed, price gap between categories slims

Aston Martin joins the ranks of luxury SUVs with the US$189,000 DBX

'The future is electric': Porsche sets out plans to battle Tesla in the US

BREAKING

Nov 21, 2019 07:11 AM
Government & Economy

Britain's Prince Andrew to 'step back from public duties' after Epstein furore

[LONDON] Prince Andrew on Wednesday said he was cancelling his public engagements, as the outcry from the British...

Nov 21, 2019 07:10 AM
Life & Culture

Queen presents Attenborough with prize for Blue Planet series

[LONDON] Legendary naturalist David Attenborough on Wednesday urged international action to tackle pollution as he...

Nov 21, 2019 07:09 AM
Transport

General Motors sues Fiat Chrysler over bribes to auto union

[NEW YORK] General Motors filed a federal lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler on Wednesday, alleging its rival bribed auto...

Nov 21, 2019 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

Canada's Trudeau unveils domestically-focused cabinet

[OTTAWA] Canada's Justin Trudeau unveiled an inward-looking cabinet on Wednesday, with rising star Chrystia Freeland...

Nov 21, 2019 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Ambassador brings Pompeo deeper into Trump impeachment

[WASHINGTON] A US envoy said on Wednesday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo directed him to coordinate Ukraine...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly