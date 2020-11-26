You are here

Home > Transport

UK car output falls 18% in October amid Covid-19

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 9:00 AM

[LONDON] British car production slumped by an annual 18.2 per cent in October as the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures continue to hit demand, a trade industry body said on Thursday.

A total of 110,179 cars rolled off assembly lines last month leaving output in the first 10 months of the year down a third at 743,003 vehicles, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Britain's automotive sector is also awaiting clarity on the trading terms it will have with its biggest export market, the European Union, and faces a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030.

"These figures are yet more bad news for an industry battered by Covid-19, Brexit and, now, the unprecedented challenge of a complete shift to electrified vehicles in under a decade,"said SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Qantas offers fast-track to higher status to lure corporate travellers

Logistics players ramp up for booster shot from Covid vaccines

Boeing's grounded 737 Max gets tentative nod from European regulator

Malaysia proposes changes to KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project, Singapore remains committed to fulfilling obligations: MOT

Emirates sees 2022 return of jumbo A380s as travel recovers

Boeing's 737 MAX gets tentative nod from European regulator

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 08:52 AM
Banking & Finance

Hedge-fund copycats rally as academics defend embattled strategy

[HONG KONG] Investing products designed to bring hedge-fund strategies to the masses are on course for one of their...

Nov 26, 2020 08:48 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, ThaiBev, Top Glove, SPH Reit, Dasin Retail Trust

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday:

Nov 26, 2020 08:48 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares trade flat as gloomy US jobs data blunts vaccine cheer

[BENGALURU] Australian shares traded steady on Thursday, as a surprise uptick in US jobless claims amid coronavirus-...

Nov 26, 2020 08:45 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea's central bank leaves policy rate unchanged, as widely expected

[SEOUL] South Korea's central bank kept its key policy rate steady on Thursday as the economy showed signs of...

Nov 26, 2020 08:33 AM
Banking & Finance

Former World Bank president James Wolfensohn dies aged 86

[WASHINGTON] James Wolfensohn, an investment banker who helped straighten out the finances of major American...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines gains nearly 17% on the week

East Coast pre-war bungalow for sale with S$19m guide price

Hin Leong founder OK Lim denies HSBC's forgery claim

Sea's Forrest Li credits Singapore in Businessman of the Year win

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for