UK regional airline Flybe says it is entering administration

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 11:59 AM

British regional airline Flybe has collapsed with all its flights grounded, the company said on Thursday, as the spread of the novel coronavirus takes a heavy toll on airlines around the world.
[LONDON] British regional airline Flybe has collapsed with all its flights grounded, the company said on Thursday, as the spread of the novel coronavirus takes a heavy toll on airlines around the world.

A statement on Flybe's website said it had entered administration and could not arrange alternative flights for its passengers.

"All flights have been grounded and the UK business has ceased trading with immediate effect," said the airline, which avoided going bust in January only after being granted a tax holiday by the UK government.

