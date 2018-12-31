You are here

Home > Transport

UK to spend over £100m on ferries to cope with no-deal Brexit

Mon, Dec 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

THE British government will spend more than £100 million (S$173.7 million) chartering extra sea ferries to ease cross-Channel congestion if the United Kingdom fails to secure a trade deal before leaving the European Union next year.

Just three months before the United Kingdom is due to leave the world's largest bloc, the risk of a no-deal Brexit is rising - the nightmare scenario for many businesses, which are now planning for an economic shock.

Extra ships will be needed to work new routes across the Channel in the event that the main French terminal of Calais and Britain's Dover and Folkestone are clogged up by customs checks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Currently, Britain's membership of the EU means that trucks drive smoothly through border checks within the bloc. But in a no-deal Brexit, even a few minutes' delay at customs for each truck would be likely to mean vehicles backing up at ports and queuing on feeder roads on both sides of the Channel.

To ease a potential backlog, the government has awarded three contracts to provide additional freight capacity on routes from English south-coast ports including Poole, Portsmouth and Plymouth. They comprise one worth £47 million with the French firm Brittany Ferries, a £47 million deal with the Danish shipping company DFDS and a £14 million contract with Seaborne Freight.

The leader of the opposition Liberal Democrat party, Vince Cable, called the move "complete madness" and said public money was being spent recklessly in a last-minute bid to prepare for a no-deal outcome.

The contracts were not put out to tender. The Department for Transport said it was responding to a "situation of extreme urgency" brought about by "unforeseeable events".

About 16,000 trucks pass between Dover and Calais every day, transporting everything from perishable food to medicines and the industrial goods needed to keep factories running.

"This extra capacity is a small but important element of the DfT's no-deal planning," the Department for Transport said in a statement. "While remaining committed to working to ensure a deal is reached, the department is helping to ensure the rest of government are fully prepared for a range of scenarios." REUTERS

Transport

Mechanic's school in the age of automation

Ghosn's daughters:  Misconduct allegations are part of Nissan revolt

With push of button, complaint on airplane noise is filed

Family of Lion Air co-pilot sues Boeing in Chicago over fatal crash

Tesla names 2 to its board as part of an SEC settlement

SBS Transit CEO resigns for 'personal reasons'

Editor's Choice

BT_20181229_COVER29OT3T_3654850-1.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Brunch

The new cold war: a long freeze in global ties

BT_20181229_YOIGLS29BWSI_3654830.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply amid slower manufacturing

Dec 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysian theme park operator seeks Catalist listing in Singapore

Most Read

1 Sunpower COO resigns for personal reasons
2 Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Friday
3 Malaysia theme park operator seeks Singapore listing on Catalist board
4 Keppel, SPH announce firm intention to make M1 offer
5 Citi cuts Q1 iPhone production estimates on weak demand

Must Read

BT_20181229_COVER29OT3T_3654850-1.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Brunch

The new cold war: a long freeze in global ties

BT_20181229_YOIGLS29BWSI_3654830.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply amid slower manufacturing

BT_20181229_SPCANOPY29HDN1_3654762.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Garage

Canopy Power raises the eco element in island paradise resorts

BT_20181229_SHUT29_3654241.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Government & Economy

US government shutdown likely to extend into 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening