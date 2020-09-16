You are here

UN aviation task force eyes recommendation on Covid-19 testing by late October: sources

Wed, Sep 16, 2020 - 9:55 AM

[MONTREAL] A United Nations-led aviation task force aims to make a recommendation by late October on the use of Covid-19 testing to reduce long quarantine requirements that have decimated air travel, two sources said, following a meeting of the group on Tuesday.

