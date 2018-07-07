You are here

Home > Transport

United Airlines to post US$105m Q2 charge on Brazil routes

Sat, Jul 07, 2018 - 6:13 AM

doc70we3wyv0vksfbo7a3_doc70t2ujl3ffa4vbd318i.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[UNITED STATES] United Airlines said on Friday it expects to record a special charge of US$105 million in the second quarter after determining an Open Skies agreement between Brazil and the United States impairs the value of its Brazil routes.

United said the value of its Brazil routes were impaired because the agreement removes reciprocity requirements for flights between the two countries, and does not reflect any decline in passenger traffic.

"This is about an accounting non-cash write down and has nothing to do with the value of the routes," a United spokeswoman said.

United, which trades under its parent United Continental Holdings Inc, is due to publish second-quarter results after the market closes on July 17, followed by a conference call on July 18.

The company's share price edged narrowly higher to close at US$70.96 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

SembMarine to pay higher price of US$39m for Sevan Marine ASA's IP rights after talks with shareholders

Cosco Shipping selling HK$7.4b worth of OOIL shares to restore public float

Airbus CEO steps up warning on danger of hard Brexit

Rolls-Royce offloads ailing Marine Arm to Norway's Kongsberg

Cosco Shipping plans sale of HK$7.43b OOIL shares to restore public float

China contractor confirms halts work on Malaysia rail link project

Editor's Choice

Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock

BT_20180707_LAGUNA_PARK_3493844.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts

BT_20180707_BLURB7COVER_3493061.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Brunch

No small change

Most Read

1 Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy
2 Govt raises ABSD, tightens LTV limits to cool Singapore property market
3 Singapore property, bank stocks tumble on new cooling measures; analysts slash target prices
4 MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice
5 'A sledgehammer to kill a fly': Experts surprised by 'severity' of new property curbs
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

No rationale for tough cooling measures: Redas

Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock

Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Top Stories

Property stocks in deep freeze after cooling measures

BT_20180707_LAGUNA_PARK_3493844.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening