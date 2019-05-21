You are here

Home > Transport

US airline group sees record summer travel, despite 737 Max grounding

Tue, May 21, 2019 - 12:21 PM

lwx_southwest_210519_102.jpg
Southwest Airlines and American Airlines Group Inc have canceled flights because of the grounding of the 737 MAX into August, while United Airlines has canceled flights into early July.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US summer air travel will hit a new record this year despite the grounding of Boeing's 737 Max aircraft after two fatal crashes, a group representing major airlines said on Tuesday.

Airlines for America, the trade group representing major US carriers, said it expects 257.4 million passengers to travel on US airlines between June 1 and Aug 31, up 3.4 per cent from last summer's record 248.8 million passengers.

Airlines are adding 111,000 seats daily to accommodate the extra 93,000 passengers expected per day, the group said, in what it forecast will be the 10th consecutive summer of increases in the number of US airline passengers.

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines Group Inc have canceled flights because of the grounding of the 737 MAX into August, while United Airlines has canceled flights into early July.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Southwest has canceled 160 daily flights through Aug 5. It launched service to Hawaii earlier this year but has had to defer flying there from San Diego and Sacramento because of the Max groundings.

American has canceled nearly 115 flights daily until Aug 19, accounting for 2 per cent of its summer flight capacity.

The US Transportation Department said that July 2018 was the all-time busiest air travel month, with 75.8 million passengers.

The Federal Aviation Administration is meeting with aviation regulators from around the world in Texas on Thursday to update them on the various reviews of the 737 Max. Boeing has not yet formally submitted its software upgrade and training revisions to the FAA for approval or completed a certification flight.

REUTERS

Transport

Ford to cut 7,000 jobs, 10% of global salaried staff

Jaguar posts first profit in four quarters amid China woes

Ryanair profit hits 4-year low; CEO warns of further pain

Air New Zealand picks Boeing for wide-body jet order: sources

Nissan's credit rating takes further hit with S&P's negative outlook revision

Schumer asks US govt to probe rail tech from China

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_210519_6.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

BT_20190521_LMXLIPPO_3786751.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

lwx_YuuZoo_210519_7.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
3 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
4 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
5 Digital is the key to success in ASEAN banking

Must Read

lwx_singapore_210519_47.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MTI downgrades Singapore’s 2019 economic growth forecast to 1.5-2.5 per cent on weak outlook

MoneyHacksEp43 (2).jpg
May 20, 2019
Investing & Wealth

PODCAST: Saving for key life goals in your early 20s (Money Hacks, Ep 43)

lwx_sg export_210519_48.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

2019 growth forecast for Singapore non-oil exports cut to -2 to 0%; fell 6.4% in Q1

May 21, 2019
Garage

SGInnovate, RB Capital back AI startup Prowler.io’s US$24m funding round

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening